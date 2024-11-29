by

A second lot of Raw Farm raw milk is being recalled for possible bird flu contamination, according to the California Department wow Public Health (CDPH). The first recall was issued on November 25, 2024.

The recall is for cream top, whole raw milk from that farm, which is located in Fresno County. The company has issued the voluntary recall at the state’s request.

The recalled milk has the lot code 20241119 and a best by date of 12/07/2024. If you purchased this milk, you should immediately return any remaining product to the store where you bought it. Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink.

The ongoing spread of bird flu has been occurring in dairy cows, poultry, cats, and sporadic human cases. The California Department of Food and Agriculture was onsite at Raw Farm’s milk processing facility on November 27, 2024, collecting more samples of stored bulk tank milk and bottled products. Results from those tests are pending at this time.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Laboratory tested raw milk products from retail stores in their county as a second line of consumer protection. The county also identified bird flu in this second sample of raw milk purchased at a retail outlet.