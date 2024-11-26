Raw Farm Raw Milk Recalled For Bird Flu Contamination

by

Raw Farm Raw Milk is being recalled for bird flu contamination in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. Raw Farm LLC is located in Fresco County. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of this product.

Since Early October 2024, California has reported 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu. Twenty of those patients had direct contact with infected dairy cows. No person to person spread of bird flu has been detected in California. All cases have been mild and no one has been hospitalized.

Because this virus, like all viruses, mutates, it may gain the ability to spread between people. Preventive measures are being taken and public health officials are monitoring animal and human illnesses. The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory has been testing raw milk products from retail stores as a second line of consumer protection. The testing was verified by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System.

The recalled raw milk is cream top whole raw milk that was produced and packaged by Raw Farm. The recalled product has lot code 20241109 and best by date 11/27/2024 stamped on the label.

If you bought this raw milk, do not consume it. You are urged to return the product to the store where you bought it.

Dairy cows have been infected with this virus. Bird flu can spread when people touch their eyes, nose, or mouth after contact with raw milk from an infected cow or other contaminated items or surfaces. Drinking raw milk from an infected cow can also lead to transmission.