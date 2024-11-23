Yu Shang Food Recall For Listeria Expanded; Outbreak Linked

by

The Yu Shang Food recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination is being expanded, and a deadly outbreak has been linked to these items. The original recall was for less than 5,000 pounds of products; the expansion includes more than 72,000 pounds of food.

You can see the list of recalled products, along with pictures of product labels, at the USDA web site. No package sizes, UPC numbers, best if used by dates, or other codes were provided in the recall notice. All of these items that were produced before October 23, 2024 are included in this recall.

The recalled products are all Yu Shang brand. Some of the recalled items are Japanese Chasu Pork Belly, Chinese Brand Spicy Duck Head, Seasoned Chicken Quarter Leg, Bazhen Seasoned Whole Chicken, Spicy Chicken Gizzards, Yushang Sausage Made with Pork and Chicken, Seasoned Pork Hock, Seasoned Pork Snout Meat, Braised Beef Shank, and Braised Chicken Szechuan Pepper Flavor, among others.

These items all have the establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also available for purchase online.

Please check the list of recalled products carefully, and check your refrigerator or freezer. Remember that Listeria monocytogenes bacteria grows at refrigerator temps and freezing doesn’t kill it. If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you are going to reheat them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. if you do get sick, see your doctor.