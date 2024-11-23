Deadly Yu Shang Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Sickens 11

by

A deadly Yu Shang Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 11 people in four states, according to the CDC. An infant who lived in California has died. Many of the company’s products have been recalled. This outbreak is linked to ready to eat meat and poultry products.

The case count by state is: California (7), Illinois (2), New Jersey (1), and New York (1). Ill persons’ samples were collected from October 24, 2021 to July 31, 2024. This long period of illness reports is not unusual for a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, but it is unusual that it took four months for the government to inform the public about this outbreak. The patient age range is from less than one year to 86 years. Nine patients have been hospitalized.

Public health officials interviewed patients as part of this investigation. They said that they bought foods from multiple stores. Among the eight people interviewed, seven shopped in person and online where Yu Shang products were for sale. Two people specifically reported eating Yu Shang foods before they got sick.

Whole genome sequencing showed that isolates from patients were closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food. In addition, on October 21, 2024, FSIS conducted routine testing of finished product by Yu Shang Food. Testing confirmed that the product was contaminated with Listeria. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Listeria monocytogenes in the pork snout product is closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating foods produced by Yu Shang Food.

Noted foods safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented clients in Listeria monocytogenes and wrongful death cases, said, “No one should get sick, and no one should die, because they bought what they thought was a safe ready to eat product. Our sympathies go out to patients and to the family of the infant.”

Yu Shang recalled some of their meat and poultry products on November 9, 2024. That recall was expanded on November 21, 2024. The CDC is advising that people not eat these recalled products. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these items, you should monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to develop. If you or a member of your family does get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Yu Shang Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. .