Afghani Corn Bread Recalled For Undeclared Sesame and Wheat

by

Afghani Corn Bread is being recalled because it may contain sesame and wheat, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ariana Sweets Inc. of Fremont, California.

This product was distributed to retail stores in the state of California. The recalled item is Afghani Corn Bread “Doda” that is packaged in a plastic bag. The bread is shelf stable and weighs 24 ounces. The sweet bread has the UPC number 753182432670 stamped on the label.

A routine FDA inspection revealed that the product containing sesame and wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens.

Please check to see if you bought this corn bread. If you did, and you can’t eat sesame or wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the bread away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.