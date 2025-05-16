by

The deadly Lyons and Sysco ReadyShakes Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with 42 sick, 41 hospitalized, and 14 deaths, according to the CDC. This outbreak investigation has not been updated since February 24, 2025. The products responsible for this outbreak are Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes.

Lyons Magnus handles the distribution of these products, which were manufactured and supplied by Prairie Farms. The outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found by the FDA at the Prairie Farms Dairy in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The patients lived in 21 states. The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (4), Colorado (1), Connecticut (2), Florida (2), Illinois (5), Indiana (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), New York (3), North Carolina (2), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (6), Washington (1), and West Virginia (1). The patient age range was from 43 to 101 years. Illness onset dates ranged from August 17, 2028 to March 13, 2025.

A total of 14 deaths were reported from nine states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. Most people in this outbreak lived in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized before they got sick.

This outbreak was investigated in 2018, 2021, and 2023 but even though investigators knew that patients lived in nursing homes and long term care facilities, there wasn’t enough information to identify the food responsible. New illnesses were reported in February 2025, and traceback identified a product of interest. When the outbreak strain was found in environmental samples from Prairie Farm, the investigation was publicized.

Of 42 people with information, 38 were living in long term care facilities or were hospitalized before they got sick. Mechanical soft diets were reported, including foods like supplemental shakes. At least four people drank the recalled shakes.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people were closely related genetically. This means they likely got sick from the same food. The Listeria bacteria collected from Prairie Farms was also closely related to the bacteria from patients.

The shakes were recalled on February 22, 2025 and should no longer be available for purchase. But these products have a long shelf life, and if any are available, anyone who consumed them within the last 70 days should monitor their health for the symptoms of listeriosis and see their doctor if they get sick.