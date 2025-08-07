Boursin Dairy Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Spread Recalled For Milk

by

Boursin Dairy Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Plant Based Spread is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any adverse conditions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fromageries Bel Canada Inc.

This item was sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Boursin Dairy Free Garlic & Fine Herbs Plant Based Spread that is packaged in a 170 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped don the product label is 0 41757 02355 3. And the best before date for this item is 2025/AUG;/07.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason do not eat it. You can throw the spread away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.