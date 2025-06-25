by

The Salmonella outbreak linked to Bedner cucumbers has led to many secondary recalls for products made with those cucumbers and for other brands. We have collected these secondary recalls for Bedner cucumber products into one place.

The outbreak has sickened at least 45 people and hospitalized 16. Those patients live in 18 states: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (7), Illinois (4), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (2), North Carolina (3), New York (3), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (3), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3).

No illnesses have been linked to any of the recalled products listed below.

TGD Cuts Salsa and Veggie Trays: These products include salsas, trays of cucumbers with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and cucumber spears.

Isabelle’s Kitchen Deli Salads: The salads were sold under these brand names: Maple Avenue Foods, Kings, and Isabelle’s Kitchen. Items include Quinoa Tabouli, Greek Pasta, Mediterranean Salad, and Wheatberry Salad Kit, among others.

Supreme Produce Cucumbers: These products were sold at Kroger and Kroger-affiliated stores in these states: Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, and Michigan. The products are packaged in clear plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce.

Schnucks Mango Salsa: This salsa is packaged in a 12 ounce container with UPC number 84693002107.

East Coast Fresh TOPS Wellesley Farms Cucumber Products: The brand names of these products include TOPS, Wellsley Farms, WEIS, AHOLD, Jack and Olive, Created Fresh, and Spring and Sprout. Some of the recalled products are TOPS Fresh Salsa, AHOLD Salsa, Created Fresh Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle, Wellsley Farms Mild Salsas, and Spring and Sprout House Salad.

Kroger Vegetable Trays and Hummus: These recalled products include Deli Fresh vegetable tray, Deli Spring Mix Salad, and Hummus Vegetable Platter, among others.

Harris Teeter Cucumber and Vegetable Trays: These products include whole cucumbers, and large and small vegetable trays.

East Coast Fresh Salsa: This salsa was sold at Harris Teeter stores. The recalled products are Fresh Cut Salsa Hot and Fresh Cut Salsa Mild.

Harris Teeter Store Made Sushi: These items include Picante Roll, California Roll, Chile Serrano Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, Field Goal Platter, and Summer Roll, among others.

Albertsons Salads and Salsas: This recall was initiated by Porky Products. The items include Salad Pasta Greek, Salad Summer Delight, and Fresh Salsa Sampler, among others.

Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices: This recall was based in Texas. The product has the UPC/PLU number 62969.

Albertsons Greek Salads: These store-made salads used Bedner cuum bars. They were sold at these stores: ACME, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Kings Food Markets, Safeway, Shaw’s and Star Market, located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Ukrop’s Marinated Cucumber Salads: These salads were sold at these stores: Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina; Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia; Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky; Libbie Market in Richmond, Virginia; and Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond, Virginia.

Big Y Subs, Wraps, and Paninis: These sandwiches were made by cucumber request. They were not prepackaged for customer service.

Snowfruit and Snowfox Cucumber Trays and Snacks: They were sold at Roundy’s, Weis Market, and under the Snowfruit or Snowfox labels. The products include Vegetable Bowl, Cucumber Slices with Tajin, Cucumber & Ranch Mixed Melon, Family Cobb Salad, and Bibimbap Bowl, among others.

PennRose Farms: The cucumbers were repacked in 5 pound mesh bags showing Restaurant Depot and PennRose Farms logos. They were shipped to distribution centers in New Jersey, Georgie, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.