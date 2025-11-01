Crunchy and Soft Taco Dinner Kits Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Crunchy and Soft Taco Dinner Kits are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who s allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Teasdale Foods of Carrollton, Texas.

The recalled products were sold at Giant, Martin’s, and Aldi retail stores located in the states of Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Washington D.C. You can see the picture of the Crunchy Taco Dinner Kit at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include:

Martin’s and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kit, packaged in a purple box with UPC number 68826757516 on the label. The lot code 25257 and best if used by date of MAR 13 26 are printed on the back of the package.

Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit, packaged in a blue and yellow box with UPC number 4099100318715 is also recalled. The lot code 25259 and best if used by date of MAR 15 26 are printed on the back of the package.

The recall was triggered when the company received consumer complaints that the Taco Dinner Kits contained cocoa mix packets containing milk instead of taco seasoning packets and were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. An investigation found that the problem was caused by mislabeling of the taco seasoning packets by the third party that provides the seasoning.

If you purchased either of these products and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.