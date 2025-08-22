Emek Pistachio Cream Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 4 Sick

by

The Emek Pistachio Cream Salmonella outbreak has ended with four people sick, according to the CDC. One person was hospitalized. These numbers are unchanged from when the outbreak was announced on June 13, 2025.

The case count by state was: Minnesota (3), and New Jersey (1). Illness onset dates ranged from March 10, 2025 to May 19, 2025. The patient age range was from 16 to 54 years. The CDC did state that this outbreak was likely much higher than this number, but some people do not see a doctor when they get sick with a Salmonella infection and would not be counted.

All four patients were interviewed by public health officials. Of those four, all said they ate pistachio cream. Three of the four said they ate pistachio cream at the same restaurant.

Whole genome sequencing showed that the bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. That means they likely got sick from eating the same food. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected and teated pistachio cream from the restaurant, which was not named, where the cluster originated. Salmonellla was found in the samples. And whole genome sequencing showed that the pathogen in the pistachio cream was closely related to bacteria from patient samples.

The FDA also collected and tested import samples of Emek brand products containing pistachio cream. Salmonella was found in Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadyif and Pistachio Cream samples. But this sample didn’t match the outbreak strain. A recall was issued for that product. If you did buy that product, do not eat it; discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

If you ate that pistachio cream earlier this year and have been sick with the symptoms of a Salmonella infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Emek Pistachio Cream Salmonella outbreak.