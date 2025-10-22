FDA Warns Against Consuming Black Sheep Egg For Salmonella

by

The FDA is warning consumers about consuming Black Sheep Company eggs because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The FDA has stated that they do not have information available at this time to suggest that this firm is the source of an ongoing outbreak.

Black Sheep Egg Company recalled their 12 and 18 count cartons of Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs with best by dates of 8/22/2025 through 10/31/2025 on September 29, 2025. One of the issues with this recall is that they distributed eggs to other companies in Kansas and Missouri that may have repackaged them.

On October 16, 2025, Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, Texas recalled 12 count packages of their Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs that they received from Black Sheep Egg Company. These eggs were sold in retail stores in Houston, Texas. This is an example of more products that may be added to this advisory.

If you purchased any of these eggs, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs, especially if they were eaten raw or undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.