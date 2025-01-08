First Human Bird Flu Death Reported in Louisiana

by

The CDC says that the first human bird flu death has been reported in Louisiana. There are 66 confirmed human cases of the H5N1 virus so far in the United States as of January 6, 2025. The person who died was over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That person had contact with non-commercial backyard flocks and wild birds.

This virus can cause severe illness and death, however, this is the first person who has died from an H5 infection in this country. In other countries, more than 950 cases of human bird flu infections have been reported to the World Health Organization. About half of those people have died.

The CDC is assessing the risk to the general public and states that it remains low. No person to person spread has been identified so far.

People who have job related or recreational exposure to infected birds or other infected animals are at greater risk of infection. There are preventive resources available about how to protect yourself if this is your situation.

For the general public, avoid contact with wild birds and other animals that may be infected with the virus. If you see a dead bird, do not approach it or touch it. Do not drink raw milk or eat products made with raw milk, since dairy cattle have been infected with this virus. Avoid feeding your pets raw food, especially raw milk and raw chicken. Cook all meat and poultry, including eggs, to safe final internal temperatures. Avoid cross-contamination between raw meat and poultry and foods that are eaten uncooked.

This first human bird flu death is concerning, but there is no need to panic. If you have backyard poultry, follow the same recommendations as for Salmonella infections that the CDC has been publishing for some time; be scrupulous about sanitation. And be aware of bird flu symptoms in people and animals. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.