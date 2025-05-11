Fresh & Ready Foods Listeria Outbreak Sickens, Hospitalizes 10

by

A Fresh & Ready Foods Listeria outbreak has sickened at least 10 people, and all of those patients have been hospitalized because they are so sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company has recalled some of its ready to eat products, including sandwiches and protein packs. They were sold to retail stores, hospitals, hotels, airports, and airlines in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington.

The case count by state is: California (8) and Nevada (2). The patient age range is from 41 to 87 years. Illness onset dates range from December 3, 2023 to September 9, 2024. No deaths have been reported. And no illnesses have been identified in 2025.

The CDC investigated this outbreak in 2024. The patients were in healthcare settings such as hospitals before they got sick. Unfortunately there was not enough information to identify a specific food at that time. The investigation was reopened in April 2025 when the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found in environmental samples taken from the Fresh & Ready Foods facility.

State and local health officials interviewed patients about the foods they ate before they got sick. Six people were interviewed; all six were hospitalized before they got sick. Records reviewed from facilities showed that ready to eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods were served in three of those facilities.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Listeria lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick in healthcare settings from the food. Those patients are already vulnerable and more likely to suffer severe health problems from this infection. We hope there are no more illnesses in this outbreak.”

Public health officials used the PulseNet system to find people who may have been part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing conducted on samples from sick people showed that the bacteria that made them sick were closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from the same food.

On March 31, 2025, the FDA collected environmental samples at the Fresh & Ready Foods facility. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Listeria in the environmental isolates were closely related to patient isolates.

If you ate any of the recalled Fresh & Ready food items, monitor your health for the next 70 days for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.