Handfuel Raspberry Pistachio Clusters Recalled For Salmonella

by

Handfuel Raspberry Pistachio Clusters are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a Salmonella outbreak in that country that is inked to pistachios. The recalling firm is Stephano Group Limited.

This product was sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Handfuel Raspberry Pistachio Clusters that are packaged in 120 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28506 83526 5. And the best by dates for this item are 06/11/2026 and 06/18/2026. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

Food contaminated with Salmonella and other pathogenic bacteria will not look, smell, or taste spoiled or off but can make you very sick. People most likely to have serious complications from this infection are young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems and chronic health conditions such as diabetes.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this candy, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.