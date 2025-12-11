Kanishka Cuisine of India Outbreak in Seattle Sickens 37

by

Kanishka Cuisine of India food poisoning outbreak in Seattle has sickened at least 37 people, according to the King County Health Department. That restaurant si s located at 1534 1st Avenue South in Seattle, Washington. The food was promoted as a Thanksgiving meal. The pathogen responsible for these illnesses has not been identified, and the outbreak is over.

The event, “Fusion Thanksgiving Feast,” consisted of food that was prepared at the restaurant for pick up by customers or delivery by the restaurant. Public health officials have not found a specific food or drink from the menu that caused this outbreak, but illness symptoms match those caused by bacterial toxins, such as those produced by Clostridium perfringens or Bacillus cereus.

Those bacteria grow quickly in food when it is left at room temperature for more than two hours. The toxins make people sick quickly, and the illnesses do not last long, so it can be difficult or impossible to identify the bacteria that produced the toxins.

The meal date range was from November 27 to November 28, 2025. People started getting sick on November 28, 2025. The symptoms reported, diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and body aches, match those caused by C. perfringens and B. cereus.

The restaurant was inspected on December 2, 2025. Inspectors found problems that could have contributed to the outbreak, including: not having proper equipment or kitchen space to safely prepare both the regular food for restaurant dining and extra food for the Feast; cooling methods used may not have brought the food down to a safe temperature.; and some foods were not kept cold enough to stop bacterial growth.

The restaurant was re-inspected on December 4, 2025. Inspectors found that the food was still not been cooled properly and that food that must be refrigerated was still being held at room temperature. The restaurant was closed until those issues were resolved. All staff was retrained while the restaurant was closed.

Another inspection was conducted on December 10, 2025. Employees were following proper food safety practices and the restaurant was reopened.