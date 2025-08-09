Keely Farms Dairy Raw Milk Outbreak Sickens 21 in FL

by

A Keely Farms Dairy raw milk outbreak has sickened at least 21 people in Florida, including six children under the age of 10, according to the Florida Department of Health. The original notice was updated with the name of the raw milk provider.

That farm is located in New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County in Florida. Seven people have been hospitalized, and severe complications have been reported in two patients. This outbreak started on January 24, 2025.

The complications of both Campylobacter and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections can be severe. For Campylobacter, the complication is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause whole body paralysis that may be temporary or permanent. For a STEC infection, the complication is hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. This syndrome most commonly affects children under the age of five.

The notice stated that “Sanitation practices in this farm are of concern due to the number of cases.” And in Florida, raw milk cannot be sold for human consumption. It can only be sold as animal and pet food and must be clearly marked.

If you drank this milk and have been ill with the symptoms of a STEC infection or a Campylobacter infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Keely Farms Dairy raw milk outbreak.