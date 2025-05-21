Madeline’s Pâtisserie Croissants Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Madeline’s Pâtisserie croissants are being recalled because they were made with wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that was not named on the product label as required by law. Anyone who eats those croissants who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Element 112, LLC, doing business as Madeline’s Pâtisserie of Sylvania, Ohio.

The croissants are sold fully baked, frozen, and in a food service case of 24 units. The croissants were produced since March 10, 2025, with the last production date of May 7, 2025. No pictures of the recalled croissants were provided in the recall notice.

The croissants were sold at these locations:

Superior Food Distributors, located at 4243 Broadmoor Avenue Southeast in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Carmela Food Distributor, located at 18350 15 mile Road in Fraser, Michigan

Euclid Fish Company, located at 7839 Enterprise Drive in Mentor, Ohio

Atlantic Food Distributors, located at 430 Sixth Street Southeast, in Canton, Ohio.

The recalled products include:

2.5 ounce Chocolate Croissants

3.5 ounce Chocolate Croissants

2.5 ounce Raspberry Croissants

3.5 ounce Raspberry Croissants

Croissant Buns

Businesses should check their inventories and make sure they are not selling these croissants. Consumers who are allergic to wheat or who have celiac disease should also make sure they do not have any of these Madeline’s Pâtisserie croissants.

If you do have some, you can contact Madeline’s Pâtisserie for a sticker declaring wheat as an allergen, or you can throw them away in a secure garbage can. Consumers can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.