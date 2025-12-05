FDA Seizes 7-OH Opioids in Missouri to Protect Consumers

by

The FDA has seized 7-OH opioids in Missouri to protect consumers. The U.S. Marshals Service took about 73,000 units of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products that are valued at roughly $1 million from three firms in that state. The firms were not named.

The seizure included foods and dietary supplement products, including liquid shots and tablets, that contain concentrated 7-OH as an ingredient. This ingredient is recognized as having potential for abuse because it binds to opioid receptors. It can’t be legally added to supplements or conventional foods. The FDA has not approved 7-OH for medical use and it does not meet safety standards.

The FDA worked with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services in this enforcement action. In July 2025, the FDA recommended the scheduling of some 7-OH products under the Controlled Substances Act and issued warning letters to companies for illegally distributing tablets, gummies, drink mixes, and shots containing the compound.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. said in a statement, “This enforcement action is a strong step to protect Americans from the dangers of concentrated 7-OH products, which are potent opioids. We must be proactive and vigilant to address emerging threats to our communities and our kids.”

And FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, Kyle Diamantas, J.D. added, “The rise in the use of concentrated 7-OH as an illegal ingredient in foods and dietary supplements is of particular concern for the FDA. Actions like those announced today put a marker down that our agency will not tolerate the use of this dangerous ingredient in foods and dietary supplements, especially in products that are accessible to our nation’s youth.”