New EIS Adds More Information to Bedner Cucumber Outbreak

A new EIS (Executive Information Summary) adds more information to the 2025 Bedner cucumber outbreak caused by Salmonella Montevideo. That outbreak sickened 69 people in 21 states. The most startling change was the addition of one death in that outbreak. The outbreak investigation closed on July 1, 2025, even though the outbreak itself was declared over in June 2025.

The case count by state was: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (7), Georgia (10), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (4), New Jersey (3), New York (4), Ohio (6), Pennsylvania (7), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3). Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 2, 2025 to May 29, 2025. Twenty-two people were hospitalized, and one patient died. The EIS did not mention where the person who died lived.

More information was added about an FDA farm inspection conducted on the Bedner property in April 2025 that opened the investigation. Swabs from the farm and packing equipment were collected. A whole genome sequencing report showed a recent Salmonella positive zone on packing equipment that matched two recent clinical isolates. Traceback records were collected from establishments that Bedner serviced, including multiple cruise lines, representing eight clinical cases. Traceback identified Bedner as the supplier of cucumbers for all cases, which solved the outbreak.

As a result of these tests, on May 19, 2025, Bedner voluntarily recalled all cucumbers sold through Fresh Start and at the Bedner’s Farm Market between April 29, 2025 through May 14, 2025. Many secondary recalls were also issued.

Then, more testing found that a sample of cucumbers collected from a distribution center in Pennsylvania, sourced from Bedner, matched the clinical specimens from cases in the outbreak. This sample, through whole genome sequencing, also matched the April 2025 Salmonella Montevideo environmental sample taken from Bedner Growers. Salmonella Braenderup, which caused illnesses in the 2024 outbreak, and Salmonella Bareilly were also found on that cucumber sample.

Bedner cucumbers were linked to a Salmonella outbreak in 2024. That 2024 outbreak sickened at least 551 people in 34 states and hospitalized 155 patients. The pathogens that made people sick in that outbreak were Salmonella Braenderup and Salmonella Africana.