New Listeria Outbreak on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table

There is a new Listeria outbreak on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Table, joining just one other actively investigated outbreak. The Table also has three other outbreaks that are still ongoing, but the investigations into them have ended.

The new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 34 people. We do not know illness onset dates, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized. Most Listeria outbreaks have high hospitalization rates. The FDA has initiated traceback to try to find the food or foods responsible for these illnesses, but has not inspected any facilities, has not collected or tested samples, and no recall has been issued.

The second Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 32 people. In its investigation, the FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples. No information about the patients or any possible food or foods has been released by the government.

The other three outbreaks are the E. c coli O145:H28 outbreak that has sickened eight people, the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to romaine lettuce that has sickened at least 88 people, and the E. coli O26:H11 outbreak that has sickened at least 10 people. None of the foods that may have caused these illnesses have been definitively identified, and no grower, supplier, or outlet has been identified.