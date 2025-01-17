January 17, 2025

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / New Listeria Outbreak on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table

New Listeria Outbreak on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table

January 17, 2025 by Leave a Comment

There is a new Listeria outbreak on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Table, joining just one other actively investigated outbreak. The Table also has three other outbreaks that are still ongoing, but the investigations into them have ended.

New Listeria Outbreak on FDA's CORE Outbreak Table

The new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 34 people. We do not know illness onset dates, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized. Most Listeria outbreaks have high hospitalization rates. The FDA has initiated traceback to try to find the food or foods responsible for these illnesses, but has not inspected any facilities, has not collected or tested samples, and no recall has been issued.

The second Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 32 people. In its investigation, the FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples. No information about  the patients or any possible food or foods has been released by the government.

The other three outbreaks are the E. c coli O145:H28 outbreak that has sickened eight people, the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to romaine lettuce that has sickened at least 88 people, and the E. coli O26:H11 outbreak that has sickened at least 10 people. None of the foods that may have caused these illnesses have been definitively identified, and no grower, supplier, or outlet has been identified.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

Filed Under: News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.