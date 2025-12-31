Number 2 Outbreak of 2025: Country Eggs Salmonella

by

The number 2 outbreak of 2025 was the Country Eggs Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that sickened at least 105 people in 14 states. The outbreak was announced on August 28, 2025, and was declared over on November 20, 2025.

The case count by state was: Arizona (1), California (82), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Hawaii (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New Mexico (1), Nevada (4), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (3). Illness onset dates ranged from January 7, 2025 to August 14, 2025. The patient age range was from 1 to 91 years. Of the 82 people who gave information about their health to public officials, 19 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 23%, slightly higher than the typical 20% rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 42 people interviewed, 38 (90%) reported eating eggs. In addition, state health officials found four illness sub-clusters at restaurants. Eggs were served at those four restaurants. Traceback showed that Country Eggs was a common supplier at the grocery stores and restaurants where sick people bought and ate eggs.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolate were closely related genetically. That means they likely got sick from eating the same food. The FDA conducted an inspection at Country Eggs and found three environmental samples that were positive for Salmonella. Those samples were a genetic match to samples from sick people.

Country Eggs recalled large brown cage-free “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” eggs on August 27, 2025. The eggs had sell by dates from July 1, 2025 through September 18, 2025. Those eggs are no longer available for purchase.

This outbreak is a good reminder that serving uncooked eggs and undercooked eggs can be a health risk, especially for people in high risk groups such as pregnant women and the elderly. Always cook eggs and dishes made with eggs to 160°F and test that temperature with a reliable food thermometer.