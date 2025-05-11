Outbreak Linked to Oysters Sickens Five in Clark County, NV

by

An outbreak linked to oysters that were imported from South Korea has sickened at least five people in Clark County, Nevada, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. No epidemiological link has been confirmed and no one has been hospitalized.

The notice described the cases as having “acute gastrointestinal illnesses.” Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.

The product is frozen half-shell oysters that were imported from South Korea. No pathogen has been identified so far.

The Health District is working with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and the FDA to try to solve this outbreak. The California Department of Public Health has been notified of this outbreak, since the oysters were imported from California ports of entry.

The oysters were not sold in grocery stores. They were only sold in restaurants. The processor name is JBR (KR-15-SP). The harvest location is Designated Area No. 1, Republic of Korea. The harvest date is January 6, 2025, and the best before date is January 6, 2027. The lot code is B250106.

If you ate oysters in Nevada or California during the month of April and have experienced gastrointestinal illness, you can complete a foodborne illness complaint form or call (702) 759-1300. If you do get sick, contact your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak linked to oysters from Korea.