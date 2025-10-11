Raw Bistro Pet Fare Frozen Beef Entree Recalled For Salmonella

by

Raw Bistro Pet Fare Frozen Beef Entree is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No human or pet illnesses have been reported o the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Raw Bistro Pet Fare of Cannon Falls, Minnesota

Salmonella can affect animals eating contaminated products and poses a risk to humans from handling such products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after contact with the food or any surfaces exposed to it.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), abdominal cramping, and fever. In rare cases, infection can lead to more serious conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers showing these signs after contact with the recalled product should seek medical advice.

Pets infected with Salmonella may be lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, or vomiting. Some pets may experience only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and transmit infection to other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and shows these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.

This lot was distributed direct to consumers and to select distributors between September 1 and September 17, 2025 in the states of California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota. The products are sold frozen.

The recalled products are:

Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée, Frozen in 3 pound bags (UPC 858833002247) Lot 239, Best By 08/27/2026.

Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée, Bulk, Frozen – 18 lb cases (UPC 858833002629) Lot 239, Best By 08/27/2026.

The potential for contamination was identified after an FDA collected sample from a distributor tested positive for the pathogen.

If you bought thus product do not feed it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.