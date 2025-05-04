Ray & Mascari Recalls 4 Count Tomatoes For Possible Salmonella

by

Ray & Mascari recalls 4 count vine ripe tomatoes for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ray & Mascari Inc. of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The tomatoes were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Ray & Mascari were notified by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida that they were recalling the tomatoes that Ray & Mascari repacked.

The recalled product is 4 count vine ripe tomatoes that are packaged in a clam shell container that weighs 1 pound 4 ounces (20 ounces). The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 96553 20062 1. The master case label is lot number RM250424 15250B or lot number RM250427 15250B. The master case is a cardboard produce box with a lid that containes 12 of the 4 count tomatoes.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, and do not sell or serve the tomatoes to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the item so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Customers who received the recalled lots have been notified with instructions to contact their customers and distribution centers with recall instructions.

If you ate these tomatoes, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonelal food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.