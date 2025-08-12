Recall of Frozen Raw Oysters From Korea For Norovirus Updated

by

The recall of frozen raw oysters from Korea for possible norovirus contamination has been updated by the FDA because there are more lot codes, more harvest dates, and another type of frozen oyster included in the warning. The original lot code was B250112 and the frozen raw half shell oysters were harvested on January 12, 2025. There is a norovirus outbreak associated with the consumption of the oysters with that specific lot code.

The recall is now for all frozen raw half shell oysters as well as individually quick frozen (IQF) oyster products harvested between December 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025 from Designated Area No. 1 and processed by JBR KR-15-SP. The frozen raw half shell oysters have the lot codes B250103, B250106, B250112, B250114, B250119, B250121, B250123, and B250130. The frozen raw IQF oysters have the lot codes B250108, B250116, and B250206.

Restaurants and retailers who purchased these oysters should not sell or serve these oysters, and consumers should not eat them. The oysters were sold to firms in Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, and Utah. If you did purchase these oysters, you can throw the oysters away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can return them to your supplier for a refund. Clean and sanitize any utensils, containers, or objects that came into contact with the raw oysters.

If you ate these oysters, monitor your health for the symptoms of norovirus for the next week. If you aren’t sure whether or not you ate these oysters, ask the retailer where you bought them. If you do get sick, see your doctor.