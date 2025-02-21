Ulker Snack Rolls Biscuits and Wafers Recalled For Allergens

by

Ulker snack rolls biscuits and wafers are being recalled because they may contain the allergens wheat, egg, and milk that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company. The recalling firm is ZB Importing LLC.

You can see the list of recalled products, along with the respective allergens that may be in them, along with pictures, package sizes, UPC numbers, lot numbers, and expiration dates at the FDA web site.

These items were sold at the retail level in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, and West Virginia, as well as in Washington D.C. They were also sold in Ontario, Canada.

The recalled products include Ulker Kekstra Mini with Strawberry that contains milk, Ulker Rulokat Hazelnut Wafers that contains egg, Ulker Dankek Roll Cake with Strawberry that contains milk, Ulker Biskrem with Cocoa Biscuit that contains wheat and egg, Ulker Dankek Roll Cake with Chocolate that contains egg, and Ulker Dankek Roll Cake with Banana that contains wheat.

The problem originated from a supplier who inadvertently failed to fully disclose all allergens while translating the product list.

If you purchased any of these items and cannot consume those ingredients, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.