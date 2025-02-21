Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks are being recalled because they may contain the allergens sesame, soy, wheat, and food dyes that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Kedake, Inc. of Houston, Texas.

This item was sold in Texas through wholesale and retail stores. It was not for sale online. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The food dyes that are in the product are Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, and Red No. 6.

The recalled product is Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks that is distributed in two pound packages. The item is packaged in a plastic bag with a pink and white label with the name of the product and the Las Ollas brand label. Nutrition facts and ingredients are on the front of the package along with “2 lb.” There is a UPC number and expiration date on the front as well, but that number and date were not provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume those ingredients, do not eat it. You can throw the snacks away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.