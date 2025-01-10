Unsolved Romaine E. coli Outbreak Ends, in FDA CORE Table

by

The unsolved romaine E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has ended, and three other outbreaks remain on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Table. Only one outbreak is ongoing. All of the investigations are still active. All of those outbreaks are unsolved.

The romaine E. coli O157:H7 outbreak sickened at least 88 people. The grower, supplier, and any grocery stores or restaurants that may have supplied the lettuce are unnamed. The FDA conducted traceback investigations, conducted inspections, and collected and tested samples, but no recalls were issued.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is still ongoing, there are at least 31 patients sick. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized or has died. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples, but no recalls have been issued.

For the E. coli O145:H28 outbreak that has sickened at least 8 people, the investigation is over. The FDA only conducted traceback in that investigation.

For the E. coli O26:H11 outbreak that sickened at least 10 people, the outbreak has ended. The FDA conducted traceback, inspected a facility, and collected and tested samples, but no source of the outbreak was named and no recall was issued.

The SunFed cucumber Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak has ended and was removed from the table. That outbreak sickened at least 113 people in 23 states, and hospitalized 28. Many secondary recalls were issued. The case count by state is: Alaska (2), Arizona (1), California (4), Colorado (8), Iowa (3), Illinois (4), Massachusetts (6), Michigan (3), Montana (18), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (2), New Mexico (1), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (9), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (5), Texas (8), Utah (2), Washington (9), Wisconsin (13), and Wyoming (8). Illness onset dates range from October 12, 2024 to December 7, 2024.