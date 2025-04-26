USDA Withdraws Framework to Reduce Salmonella in Poultry

by

USDA is withdrawing its proposed framework to reduce Salmonella in poultry. In October 2022, that agency released the framework to reduce Salmonella infections linked to poultry. Food safety advocates were pleased to see this framework and were hopeful it would lead to fewer illnesses and deaths.

In that announcement the USDA stated, “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that Salmonella bacteria cause approximately 1.35 million human infections and 26,500 hospitalizations in the United States every year. Of those infections, over 23% are attributed to poultry consumption.”

The framework had three key components that, together, supported a comprehensive approach to controlling Salmonella in poultry. They were: Requiring that incoming flocks be tested for Salmonella before entering an establishment; enhancing establishment process control monitoring and FSIS verification; and implementing an enforceable final product standard.

Agencies such as Consumer Reports and Center for Science in the Public Interest are criticizing this move. CSPI Director of Regulatory Affairs Sarah Sorscher said in a statement, “The decision … to repeal that proposal will let poultry processors continue to ship raw chicken and turkey even after products test positive for high levels of the most dangerous strains of Salmonella.”

Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports added, “The USDA’s decision is disappointing and troubling given the large number of poultry plants that have been found to pose a higher risk of triggering a Salmonella outbreak.

“Combined with recent staff and budget cuts, the delay in the implementation of the food traceability rule, and the elimination of critical food safety advisory committees, the administration is sending the message that consumers will be on their own when it comes to protecting their families from foodborne illness.

“Salmonella infections from poultry have increased steadily over the past decade and sicken hundreds of thousands of Americans every year. Consumers deserve better safeguards against Salmonella and other threats to our food supply.”

The proposed framework would have declared any chicken or turkey product adulterated if it contained any type of Salmonella at or above 10 colony forming units per millimeter or gram, and if they were contaminated with Salmonella strains of particular health concern. This would have reduced Salmonella in poultry.

Chicken accounts for more Salmonella infections than any other food category. Almost 200,000 Salmonella illnesses are caused by contaminated chicken in the United States every year.

To protect yourself, you will need to be more vigilant. Treat all raw poultry as if it were contaminated. Handle it carefully and never store it in the fridge above fresh produce. Only thaw frozen poultry in the refrigerator, never on the counter. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw chicken and turkey. Clean all kitchen surfaces, appliances, and utensils that have come into contact with raw chicken. And always cook poultry to a final internal temperature of 165°F, measured with an accurate food thermometer.