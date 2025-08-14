Wegmans Medium Camembert Recalled For Listeria

by

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to Wegmans to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firms are Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia and Wegmans Food Markets of Rochester, New York.

These cheeses were sold in the cheese department of all Wegmans stores in the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and in Washington, D.C. They were sold between July 1 and August 12, 2025.

The recalled products include:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese that weighs 8.8 ounces with UPC number 77890-53515 and with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25

Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight in one pound containers, with UPC number 2-77100-00000-0

Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, in a 10 ounce package, with UPC number 2-77297-00000-0

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, in a 13 ounce package, with UPC number 2-77645-00000-3

You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.