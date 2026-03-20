La Trafila Pasta Products Recalled For Allergens Milk and Wheat

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La Trafila Pasta Products are being recalled because they contain milk and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Some of the products contain milk, and some contain wheat. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets issued the recall.

Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the Department to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is La Trafila.

You can see the long list of products, along with the allergen the product contains, at that web site. Some of the recalled products include Tomato & Mozzarella Gnocchi, Lemon Bucatini, Malfade, Tagliatelle, Radiatori, Spaghetti, Smoked Rigatoni, Cayenne Pepper Rigatoni, Burrito & Black Truffle Carmelle, and Fusilli, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

If you bought any of these items, and cannot consume milk and/or wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them to other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.