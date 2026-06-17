Paralytic Shellfish Poison Detected in Hood Canal, Washington

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Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) has been detected at dangerous levels in Hood Canal, Washington. Lab testing detected lethal levels of the poison in shellfish samples that were collected near Union, as well as high levels in surrounding areas.

PSP is a naturally occurring marine toxin that is produced by a specific algae. Since shellfish are filter feeders, they accumulate the toxin as they eat. The shellfish does not show any visible signs of contamination. You can’t detect PSP through smell, sight, taste, or texture of the food. Cooking, freezing, or cleaning shellfish does not remove or destroy the toxin.

All recreational shellfish harvesting is closed in Hood Canal from Foulweather Bluff and Port Ludlo Bay south, including Port Gamble Bay, Quilcene Bay, Dabob Bay, and Mats Mats Bay. Mason, Kitsap, and Jefferson County authorities have posted warning signs at public beaches throughout the area. The closure applies to clams, oysters, mussels, scallops, and other molluscan shellfish species. Crab and shrimp are not included in this warning.

Symptoms of PSP develop within minutes to several hours after consuming the contaminated shellfish. Early symptoms include tingling or numbness of the lips and tongue. The hands and feet may become numb next. In severe cases, the toxin can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis, and death. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to go to an emergency room.

You should always check current shellfish safety advisories before harvesting recreational shellfish. You can find closures at the state’s Shellfish Safety Map.