Park Street Deli Macaroni & Cheese Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Park Street Deli Macaroni & Cheese is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention of whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is BEF Foods of Sulphur Springs, Texas.

This product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled item is Part Street Deli Macaroni & Cheese that is packaged in 20 ounce (1 pound 4 ounce) plastic tubs. The tubs are placed in a paperboard sleeve. There are nine 20 ounce packages in each case. No UPC number was mentioned in the recall notice, and no picture of the recalled product was provided.

The code information for this item is: SUL4839705; SUL4839706; SUL4853771; SUL4853772; SUL4854698; SUL4854700; SUL4854701; SUL4855698; SUL4855699; SUL4855700; SUL4857735; SUL4857736; SUL4857737; SUL4857784; SUL4857785; SUL4866750; SUL4866751; SUL4866752; SUL4866781; SUL4866782; SUL4866783; SUL4866784; SUL4872813; SUL4872814; SUL4872815; SUL4873787; SUL4873788; SUL4886739; SUL4886740; SUL4887698; and SUL4887699. th4er are 58,405 cases of this product that are included in the recall.

If you bought this item and you are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after wrapping or double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.