The Coffee Connexion Alfredo Sauce Recalled For Salmonella

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The Coffee Connexion Alfredo Sauce is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Coffee Connexion Company of Lebanon, Tennessee.

The recalled sauce was sold in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recalled product is The Coffee Connexion Alfredo Sauce that is packaged in 3 pound 7 ounce containers. It is in a sealed poly bag and packed 12 bags per case. The UPC number for this product is 0039954921963. The product number for this item is SSP980713. The batch number/lot number/best by date combinations are: Batch number 046188 through 046193 with Lot number 0126 and Best By Date 01/12/2028; Batch number 047290 through 047296 with Lot number 0476 and Best By Date 02/16/2028; Batch number 048029 through 048034 with Lot number 0686 and Best By Date 03/09/2028; and Batch number 049089 through 049094 with Lot number 1106 and Best By Date 04/20/2028.

The recall was triggered because the product contains a dry milk powder ingredient recalled by the supplier for potential Salmonella contamination. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you did eat this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.