Why Not and Live It Up Moringa Salmonella Outbreak Grows

The Why Not and Live It Up moringa Salmonella outbreak has grown, with at least 65 people in 28 states sick and 14 hospitalizations. That is an increase of 20 new patients, two new hospitalizations, and seven new states since the last update. [Editor’s note: This update was missed in January; we apologize for the omission. No updates have been issued since January 2026.]

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Delaware (1), Maine (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), New Jersey (1), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (2), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (2), Virginia (2), Vermont (2), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (3), Illinois (4), Kentucky (4), Ohio (4), New York (5), and Wisconsin (12). The patient age range is from 3 to 81 years.

The new states are: North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, California, and Virginia. Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to January 11, 2026. Of 55 people who gave information to public health officials, 14 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 25%, higher than the typical rate for Salmonella outbreaks, which is 20%.

In interviews, 40 people talked to officials. Thirty five of them, or 88%, reported eating a product containing moringa leaf powder before getting sick. Thirty one of those patients reported consuming Live It Up Super Greens supplements powders, three consumed only Why Not moringa powder capsules, and one person consumed both products.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates are closely related genetically, which suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from consuming the same food or dietary supplement. In addition, officials in Illinois collected and tested open samples from a patient’s Live It Up Super Greens powder. WGS confirmed that the bacteria found in the powder is the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium.

FDA’s traceback found a common manufacturer between the Live It Up supplements and the Why Not Moringa capsules. The FDA is working with the firms to find a root cause of the contamination and whether more products may be affected.

If you consumed either of these supplements recently and have been sick with the symptoms of a Salmonella infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Why Not and Live It Up moringa Salmonella outbreak.