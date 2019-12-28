Iowa Raw Sprouts E. coli O103 Outbreak at Jimmy John’s, HyVee

by

An Iowa raw sprouts E. coli O103 outbreak is linked to Sprouts Unlimited raw clover sprouts that were distributed to Hy Vee Food stores, Fareway Food Stores, and Jimmy John’s restaurants in that state, according to a recall notice posted by the FDA.

Sprouts Unlimited of Marion, Iowa is recalling clover sprouts sold in 4 ounce packages. The sprouts available at retail were packaged in pint containers with a blue label on the lid. The UPC number 7 32684 00013 6 is stamped on the bottom right side of the label.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals told Sprouts Unlimited that a cluster of E. coli O103 illnesses epidemiologically linked to their clover sprouts has been identified. An investigation has been launched. There is no further information about how many people are sick, if anyone has been hospitalized, if anyone has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a complication that causes kidney failure, or the ages of the patients.

If you have this product in your home, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the sprouts. Throw the package away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, vomiting, severe and painful abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody and watery. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, lethargy, pale skin, and unexplained bruises. If anyone is experiencing these symptoms, they should see a doctor immediately. They could be part of this Iowa raw sprouts E. coli O103 outbreak.

Raw sprouts are considered a risky food because of the way they are grown. Bacteria can be encapsulated inside the seed. Then, when the seeds are sprouted, they are grown in warm, moist conditions that are the perfect environment for bacterial growth. And this product is most often sold uncooked, eliminating a bacterial kill step. Public health officials warn that those in high risk groups for serious complications of food poisoning should avoid raw sprouts altogether.