Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak is Number Ten in Top Outbreaks of 2020

by

During this strange, pandemic-plagued year, there were exactly ten multistate food poisoning outbreaks to fill out our end of the year Top 10 list. Four of the outbreaks are still going on, and three are not linked to any particular food source yet. The Number 10 food poisoning outbreak for 2020 is the ongoing deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

This outbreak has sickened 11 people in 3 states. The case count by state is: Florida (1), Massachusetts (7), and New York (3). One person who lived in Florida has sadly died. The patient age range is from 4o to 89 years. All of those sickened have been hospitalized.

Officials say that deli meat is the likely source of this outbreak, since all ten people interviewed for the investigation said they ate Italian-style deli meats, such as mortadella, prosciutto, and salami, before they got sick. The meat was purchased sliced at deli counters and also was prepackaged. No one brand, store, or processor/importer has been identified so far.

Deli meats are a risk factor for Listeria monocytogenes. The deli environment can harbor this pathogen, and it is easily spread throughout facilities and through utensils such as slicing machines.

If you or someone in your family is at high risk for serious complications from listeriosis, such as a pregnant woman, someone who is elderly, or who has a chronic illness such as diabetes, do not serve deli meats unless they have been heated to 165°F to kill any pathogens.

Symtpoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill with what seems like the flu, but this infection can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, especially if you have eaten deli meats, see your doctor. You may be part of this deli meat Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.