Don’t Use Maison Terre Goldenseal Root Powder, FDA Says

The FDA is telling health care professionals and consumers to not use a product called Maison Terre Goldenseal Root Powder, because it is contaminated with high counts of various bacteria, including “multiple pathogens,” according to a government press release. The company that repackaged and distributed this product, Maison Terre, is located in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Goldenseal root powder has been used in various ways as a herbal supplement. It can be made into a tea, or ingested if sold in tablet or capsule form. It also may be applied to the skin as a topical treatment. Some people use it for indigestion and heartburn, and it has been used as a mouthwash to help heal canker sores.

FDA laboratory analysis discovered the contamination. The advisory states, “Use of these contaminated products can cause serious infections with severe outcomes, including death, especially in vulnerable patients with compromised immune systems and infants. FDA is aware of one infant death associated with use of this product on the umbilical cord stump.”

On August 5 and August 14, 2020, the FDA recommended that Maison Terre recall this product. To date, the company has not taken any action to remove these “dangerous products” from the marketplace.

Anyone who has used this product and has had adverse health effects should immediately contact a health care professional. The FDA notice did not state which bacteria or pathogens the Maison Terre goldenseal root powder was contaminated with.

You can, or your doctor can, then report the problems to the FDA through the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program. You can complete and submit the report online, or download and complete the form, then submit it via fax.