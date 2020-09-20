Logan County Salmonella Outbreak in Colorado Sickens 17

by

A Logan County Salmonella outbreak in Colorado has sickened at least 17 people, according to a news report in the Sterling Journal-advocate. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states that the cluster of Salmonella infections is in northeastern counties in the state. The outbreak is being investigated along with the Northeast Colorado Health Department.

The illness onset dates range from August 1, 2020 and September 17, 2020. Eleven of those seventeen cases are in Logan County. The typical number of Salmonella illnesses in those six counties is less than 12 in August and September.

Public health officials have not determined a single common exposure for all of the cases. The investigation is ongoing. Salmonella is a reportable illness, so doctors will report any diagnosed illnesses to the health department.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually get sick six to 72 hours after eating food or drinking beverages that are contaminated with the pathogen. This illness can also be spread person-to-person.

An outbreak is defined as two or more people who do not live in the same household who are sickened with the same pathogen. Outbreaks can be small or large, and confined within an area or multi-state.

There are two ongoing Salmonella outbreaks at this time. One is linked to Wawona fresh peaches, and the other to Thomson International red onions. There are no illnesses in Colorado linked to the peaches, but there are at least 26 people in that state who are sick with Salmonella infections linked to onions.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor and report it to the health department. You could be part of this Logan County Salmonella outbreak in Colorado. One case could be the one that solves this outbreak.