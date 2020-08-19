by

Maison Terre of Little Rock, Arkansas is recalling all lots of Maison Terre Goldenseal Root Powder for bacterial contamination. FDA laboratory analysis of product samples found the product is contaminated with Enterobacter cloacae, Cronobacter sakazakii, and Cronobacter dublinensis, among others.

This product was purchased from Starwest Botanicals of Sacramento, California, and repackaged to sell to consumers. The recall notice states, “The use of contaminated product in otherwise healthy patients can result in infections necessitating antimicrobial and potentially surgical treatment. In individuals with weak immune systems and infants, the use of the product can result in death. Maison Terre has received a report of one infant death associated with use of this product on the umbilical cord stump.”

The recalled product is Maison Terre Goldenseal Root Powder. It is a yellow colored powder that is packaged in a clear plastic bag. The package size is net weight 1 ounce. The product was sold nationwide in the U.S. to customers through Amazon, from January 25, 2015 to August 4, 2020.

Maison Terre is notifying its customers about this recall by email through Amazon.com. Anyone who has purchased this product is urged not to use it or consume it. Throw it away after first wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap so other people can’t access it, or contact Maison Terre for a return shipping label. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product.

If you or anyone you know has experience adverse health effects after using Maison Terre Goldenseal Root Powder, see your doctor. You should then report the issue to the FDA using their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either onion, by regular mail, or by fax.