NC Harris Teeter AFC Sushi Linked to Food Poisoning Outbreak in Concord

by

North Carolina Harris Teeter AFC sushi is linked to a food poisoning outbreak, according to a press release issued by the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) in Concord, North Carolina. The Harris Teeter stores in question are located at 358 George W. Liles Parkway Northwest in Concord, and 1245 Concord Parkway North, also in Concord, North Carolina.

When the press release was first issued four days ago, there were “more than 10 individuals” who were sick. But according to news reports, now as many as 128 people may be ill. Those 128 people belong to 85 households. Harris Teeter is using their loyalty card program to notify 429 households that they purchased that during during the timeframe in question. More than 100 transactions were made without a loyalty card, however.

The sushi was sold from a third-party AFC Sushi kiosk located inside those two Harris Teeter stores from November 13 to November 19, 2020. CHA’s Communicable Disease Department will start working this afternoon to collect isolates from ill persons.

Some patients have gone to the hospital, according to WSOC TV, but there is no official word on whether any patients have been hospitalized. Symptoms that patients have been experiencing include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and abdominal cramps.

Chrystal Swinger, CHA Environmental Health Director, said, “We are encouraging anyone who purchased sushi from the George w. Liles or the Concord Parkway Harris Teeter between November 13 and November 19, to throw away any purchased items or leftovers.”

Harris Teeter has removed and discarded all sushi products from the two stores and has deep cleaned and sanitized the departments. Cabarrus Health Alliance has re-inspected the store and they have re-opened.

The pathogen responsible for these illnesses has not yet been identified. Pathogens that cause these symptoms include Salmonella, E. coli, norovirus, Campylobacter, and Clostridium perfringens, depending on how long after infection symptoms started.

If you have been ill with these symptoms and you ate sushi purchased from those stores during that time frame, see your doctor. You may be part of this Harris Teeter AFC Sushi outbreak. Officials would like patients to get stool samples tested so they can identify this pathogen. You should contact the Cabarrus Health Alliance at 704-920-1207 if you are sick.