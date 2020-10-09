Salmonella Outbreak at Nekter Juice Bar in Woodbury, MN Sickens 9

by

A Salmonella outbreak at Nekter Juice Bar, also spelled NéktƏr Juice Bar, which is located at 1605 Queens Drive in Woodbury, Minnesota, has sickened at least nine people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The patients apparently consumed a variety of menu items. Officials have not yet determined the exact food or beverage that is linked to this outbreak.

The nine cases range in age from 20 to 82 years. The patients got sick between August 27 and September 21, 2020. Two of the patients have been hospitalized. All are recovering. All of these patients live in or visited East metro counties in Minnesota.

So far, patients have told investigators that they consumed juices, smoothies, or bowls at NéktƏr Juice Bar from mid-August 2020 to September 20, 2020. It is possible that some people who got sick after eating or drinking at that facility more recently have not been diagnosed yet. It can take a few weeks between when a person starts feeling sick, they see a doctor, are diagnosed, and that diagnosis is reported to public health officials.

Investigators from the Minnesota Department of Health and Washington County Public Health and Environment are working on identifying the specific food item that is the source of this outbreak. Meanwhile, the juice bar has cleaned, sanitized, and restocked ingredients.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients sickened with Salmonella infections in lawsuits, said, “No food should be contaminated with enough bacteria to make someone sick. We hope that this outbreak does not grow as the investigation continues.”

Health officials say that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis after consuming menu items from NéktƏr Juice Bar should see their health care provider. Symptoms of this illness usually start 6 to 72 hours after infection, although some people may not feel sick until six days have passed.

The serotype of Salmonella in this outbreak is a specific variant of Salmonella Paratyphi B. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. About 28% of lab-confirmed Salmonella cases require hospitalization.

If you have eaten at that juice bar and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak at Nekter Juice Bar in Woodbury, Minnesota.