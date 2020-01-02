Tailor Cut Fruit Mix Salmonella Javiana Outbreak Sickens 96

by

The Tailor Cut fruit mix Salmonella Javiana outbreak has now sickened at least 96 people in 11 states, hospitalizing 27, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since the last official update on December 11, 2019, 85 more ill persons have been added to the list.

At that time, the case count was 11, even though Pennsylvania officials said that 33 people who were in four healthcare facilities were sickened in their state. And on December 21, 2019, the state of Delaware released information that 26 schoolchildren living in New Castle County were sick after eating Tailor Cut produce. The CDC update states that “These illnesses started during the same time period as the illnesses reported on December 11, but were not confirmed as part of the outbreak at that time.”

The case count by state is: California (1), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Delaware (39), Illinois (1), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (12), New York (4), Pennsylvania (34), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The illnesses are occurring in states where Tailor Cut Produce distributes, including Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey, and Delaware. Ill people from other states said they traveled to those states the week before they got sick.

Illness onset dates range from November 15, 2019 to December 10, 2019. The patient age range is from less than 1 to 92 years. Of 41 people who were interviewed by investigators, 27 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 66%, much higher than the typical 20% rate for most Salmonella outbreaks.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicates that cut fruit, including honeydew melon, cantaloupe, pineapple, and grapes produced by Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey is a likely source of this outbreak. Eighty-six percent of ill persons interviewed said they ate cut fruit served in long-term care facilities, hospitals, hotels, schools, or at a university. Those facilities served Tailor Cut Produce Luau Mix as well as cut honeydew melon, cantaloupe, pineapple, and grapes.

These products were not sold directly to consumers in grocery stores. They were sold for use in institutional food service establishments. Tailor Cut recalled their products on December 7, 2019. The investigation is ongoing.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start to feel sick 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. If you have eaten fruit in any type of institution and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Tailor Cut Fruit Mix Salmonella Javiana outbreak.