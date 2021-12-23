BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak is Number Seven of 2021

by

The BrightFarms salad Salmonella outbreak is number seven on the list of top 10 multistate food poisoning outbreaks of 2021, with 31 sick in four states. Four people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

The patient case count by state is: Illinois (18), Michigan (1), Pennsylvania (2), and Wisconsin (10). Illness onset dates ranged from June 10, 2021 to August 18, 2021. The patient age range was from less than 1 year to 86 years. The hospitalization rate was not given.

Interview data and shopper card records show that 15 people ate or bought a variety of BrightFarms packaged salad greens before they got sick. The varieties they ate included 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Sunny Crunch, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. An FDA investigation found that BrightFarms greenhouse farm in Rochelle, Illinois was the likely source of the packaged salad greens purchased by sick people.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people were closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

Investigators found a different Salmonella strain in an indoor pond at the BrightFarms farm in Rochelle, Illinois. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium was found in an outdoor storm water drainage pond beside the farm, but investigators could not determine how that pond became contaminated with that pathogen.

BrightFarms recalled their packaged salad greens produced on that farm on July 15, 2021, and updated the recall to include more products on July 21, 2021 and July 28 2021.

If you have eaten any of the recalled salads and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this BrightFarms salad Salmonella outbreak.