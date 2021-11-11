Citterio Salame Stick Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Citterio Salame Stick products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the USDA. Euro Foods, of Freeland, Pennsylvania, doing business as Citterio USA Corp, is recalling about 119,091 pounds of salame stick products. A public health alert about these products was issued on October 29, 2021 instead of a recall because the government believed that the product was no longer in commerce.

But, after the alert was issued, FSIS found product at one retail location, and two unopened, intact Citterio salame stick products collected by the California Department of Public Health tested positive for Salmonella. The Italian-style salame stick items were produced before October 25, 2021. They are 2 ounce packages containing “Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL.” The products have “best by” dates through January 23, 2022. The best by date is located next to he barcode.

These items have the establishment number “EST. 4010” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Bermuda.

The outbreak has grown to include 31 people in 10 states, up from 21 in eight states in the last CDC update that was issued on October 28, 2021. The CDC has not updated their investigation notice since then. The last illness onset date is October 18, 2021.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this item.

The symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection can take a few hours to a few days to begin. Most people suffer from a fever, headache, nausea, chills, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten these Citterio Salame Sticks and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.