Co-Op Gold Pure Almond Butter Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

The recall of Gold Pure Almond Butter in Canada for undeclared allergens has been updated to include more product information. The original recalls were issued in March 2021. The recalling company is Federated Co-Operatives Ltd.

This product may contain cashew and hazelnut, two tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to cashew and/or hazelnut could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Co-Op Gold Pure Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted, which is packaged in 500 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 57316 16814 6. All codes where cashew and hazelnut are not declared on the label are recalled.

This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation. This product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon at the consumer level and may have been sold nationally.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. If you purchased this product and are allergic to hazelnuts and/or cashews, do not eat it. You can return the product to the store where you purchased it, or throw it away in a secure garbage can.

More products may be recalled as a result of the government’s investigation into this issue. If more recalls are issued, they will be posted on the CFIA web site. The CFIA is also verifying that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.