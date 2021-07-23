FDA Weighs In On BrightFarms Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the BrightFarms Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people in three states. Two people have been hospitalized. The outbreak has grown from the eight patients mentioned in the first investigation outbreak notice on July 14, 2021.

The eleven patients live in Michigan (1), Illinois (6) and Wisconsin (4). Illness onset dates range from June 10, 2021 to July 1, 2021.

The FDA has visited BrightFarms farm where the salad greens were grown in a greenhouse, and has collected samples. The public will be informed about those sample results when available. And the government is working with the company to see if there are more products that may be involved in this outbreak, or if more “best by” dates have been affected.

BrightFarms recalled packaged salad greens that were produced in its Rochelle, Illinois greenhouse farm in Ogle County that were sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. Michigan was later added as one of the states where these recalled products were sold. The salads could have been sold in more states; the FDA is investigating.

Interviews with patients and shopper card records show that seven patients ate or bought multiple types of BrightFarms salads before they got sick, including 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, Butter Crisp, and Sunny Crunch, which was the first type mentioned in this outbreak. Traceback investigations were conducted and the BrightFarms farm was identified as the likely source of the contamination.

If you bought any of the recalled salads, do not eat them, even if some of the package has been consumed and no one has been ill. You can take the salads back to the place of purchase, or you can throw them away in a double sealed package.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People start feeling sick 6 to 72 hours after infection, but some symptoms may not appear until six days later. If you have eaten any of these recalled salads and have been sick, See your doctor. You may be part of this BrightFarms Salmonella outbreak.