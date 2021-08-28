Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Trays Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Trays are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. About 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto meat tray products may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis or Salmonella Typhimurium. This product has been named in a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 36 people in 17 states.

The ready to eat uncured antipasto meat trays were produced on February 28, 2021 through August 15, 2021. The recalled product is 24-ounce trays containing two 12-ounce packages of Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami, and Coppa. The best by dates on the product are AUG 27 21 through FEB 11 22. The UPC number on this item is 073541305316.

These Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Trays have the establishment number “EST. 7543B” printed on the packaging next to the best by date. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The Salmonella outbreak has onset dates that range from May 9 through July 27, 2021. Some ill persons reported eating the recalled product before they got sick. Traceback investigations confirmed that some of the patients did buy those uncured antipasto trays. The government is working to see if more products are linked to illness.

FSIS is concerned that some product is in consumers’ refrigerators. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this item.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever and chills, nausea and vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have purchased this product and have been sick, see your doctor because you may be part of this outbreak.