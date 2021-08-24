Two Salami Prosciutto Salmonella Outbreaks Sickens 36 in 17 States

by

Two salami prosciutto Salmonella outbreaks have sickened at least 36 people in 17 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These new outbreaks were just announced a few hours ago. These Italian-style meats are eaten unheated and are often served in antipasto or charcuterie assortments. Twelve people have been hospitalized. No recall has been issued.

The overall case count by state is: Arizona (5), California (7), Colorado (1), Illinois (4), Indiana (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (2), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (1), Texas (2), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). Of this total, 23 people are part of a Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak and 13 people are part of a Salmonella Infantis outbreak.

In the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak, there are 23 people sick in 14 states. The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (4), Indiana (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Nevada (1), Ohio (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1) and Wisconsin (1). ill persons range in age from 4 to 91 years. Of 21 people who gave information to investigators, 9 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 43%, more than double the average hospitalization rate for this type of outbreak.

Illness onset dates range from May 30, 2021 to July 27, 2021. Of 16 people who gave information to investigators, 14, or 88%, ate Italian-style meats, including salami, prosciutto, coppa, and soppressata. Several brands were reported. Comparison to what people who were not sick ate in the same time frame suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating Italian-style meats.

In the Salmonella Infantis outbreak, there are 13 ill persons who live in 7 states. The case count by state is: Arizona (2), California (5), Minnesota (1), New York (1), Oregon (1), Texas (2), and Washington (1). Illness onset dates range from May 9, 2021 to June 24, 2021. The patient age range is from 1 to 74 years.

Of 10 people who gave information to investigators, 3 are hospitalized. Of 8 people who gave information about their diet to officials, 100% said they ate Italian-style mets, including salami and prosciutto. Again, several brands were reported. And again, this percentage was significantly higher than people who are not sick, suggesting that the source of illness was Italian-style meats.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from ill person’s samples are closely related genetically in both outbreaks, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against food producers, restaurants, and grocery stores, said, “Since these Italian meats are eaten uncooked, there is no kill step to protect consumers. No one should get sick because they ate salami or prosciutto from an antipasto board.”

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that may be bloody, and abdominal and stomach cramps and pain. These symptoms usually start 6 to 72 hour after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. While most people recover without medical care, some do need hospitalization. And even after full recovery, some patients experience long term complications such as endocarditis and high blood pressure.

Investigators are trying to determine which brands of Italian-style meats and products are making people sick. Until then, the government is advising people at higher risk for complications from this infection to heat these products to 165°F before eating them.

If you have eaten these meats and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these two salami prosciutto Salmonella outbreaks. The true number of people who are actually sickened is much higher than the number reported because some have not yet been diagnosed, and because many do not seek medical attention.