How Many Texans Are Ill in Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak? Jalapeños Possible

How many Texans are ill in the multistate Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak? And are jalapeños a possible source? While the CDC, with a current official overall case count of 279, says that 81 people who live in that state are sick, one news report says that allegedly, more than 500 Texans are ill in this outbreak, and 80 are hospitalized.

According to News Channel 6, most of those patients live in north Texas, in the Waco area, and Colin County and Dallas County. There is no information on the Texas Department of State Health Services site, or on the Wichita County, Waco, Colin County, or Dallas County web sites about this outbreak.

The article also mentions a new potential food source for the outbreak: jalapeño peppers. So far, speculation has been that onions and cilantro may be the contaminated food source, since the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg was found in a restaurant take out condiment cup that contained cilantro, onion, and lime. That cup may have also contained jalapeño peppers.

Peppers have been linked to Salmonella outbreaks in the past. In 2008, a Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak was linked to raw produce. The CDC found that ill persons were more likely to have consumed tomatoes, fresh jalapeño peppers, and fresh cilantro before they got sick, but officials could not determine which of those items caused the illnesses. At least 1000 people were sickened in that outbreak.

And in 2017, a Salmonella Anatum outbreak was linked to imported Anaheim peppers. At least 32 people were sickened in this outbreak. The government could not locate a specific single pepper type or source farm during traceback.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start getting sick six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with this pathogen.

As we learn how many Texans are ill in this outbreak, and how many more may be sick around the country, if you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.